Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research cut Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.62.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $170.09 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average of $173.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,811,914.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

