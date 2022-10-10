10,043 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Bought by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 61,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $28.37.

