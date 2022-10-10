13,051 Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Purchased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 472.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.00. 2,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $782 million and a PE ratio of 5.42. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

