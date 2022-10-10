15,197 Shares in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Acquired by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CION Investment by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 1,065.3% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CION Investment stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,262. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $476.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.81%. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.62%.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Reisner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,546.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,640 shares of company stock worth $130,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

