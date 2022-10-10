199,115 Shares in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 199,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 523,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 93,087 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GNOM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,781. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

