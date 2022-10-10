1irstcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,606.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $8.47 million and $6,606.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

1irstcoin launched on December 9th, 2020. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin (FST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. 1irstcoin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,681,739.68322 in circulation. The last known price of 1irstcoin is 0.18571786 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,339.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://1irstcoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

