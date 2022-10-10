222,157 Shares in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Acquired by Chicago Capital Management LLC

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 222,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,000. USA Truck comprises 4.0% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.47% of USA Truck as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in USA Truck by 13.2% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 595,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in USA Truck by 33.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in USA Truck by 164.2% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 177,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 110,588 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Truck during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
USA Truck Trading Up 0.0 %
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.38). USA Truck had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $202.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
USA Truck Company Profile
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USA Truck (USAK)
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.