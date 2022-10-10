26,935 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Bought by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 951.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after buying an additional 7,819,836 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $46,418,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 31.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,977,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 120,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

