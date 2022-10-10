29,398 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 26,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $21.78. 31,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,592. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

