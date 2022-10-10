2,950 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

BATS ICVT traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,674 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.