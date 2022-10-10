2key.network (2KEY) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.00

2key.network (2KEY) traded up 74.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One 2key.network token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded down 13% against the US dollar. 2key.network has a total market cap of $74,457.20 and $7.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003176 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network’s genesis date was June 7th, 2017. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,369,697 tokens. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2keynetwork. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network.

Buying and Selling 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key.network (2KEY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. 2key.network has a current supply of 599,020,418.7745987 with 78,369,696.861171 in circulation. The last known price of 2key.network is 0.00095014 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://2key.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.