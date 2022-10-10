4,763 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Purchased by Sante Capital Fund LP

Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Sun Communities makes up approximately 2.8% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 428.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $126.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,372. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.32 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average is $162.51. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.