7,747 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,589,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock traded up $35.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,209.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,989. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,649.59 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,186.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,117.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $35.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,191. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

