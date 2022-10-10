8,736 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $28.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $432.04. The stock had a trading volume of 105,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,198. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.64 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $174.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

