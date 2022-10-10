8,855 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Bought by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.2138 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

