Abyss (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0147 on Major Exchanges

Abyss (ABYSS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $137,465.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003192 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @abyssfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Abyss is https://reddit.com/r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Abyss Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss (ABYSS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Abyss has a current supply of 508,628,132.04106945 with 228,664,903.23688185 in circulation. The last known price of Abyss is 0.01477196 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $96,301.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://abyss.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.