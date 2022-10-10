Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $16.34 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $817.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.64. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $41.27.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,168,000 after buying an additional 2,029,528 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after buying an additional 1,399,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 840,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Accolade by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after buying an additional 675,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after buying an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.