ACENT Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One ACENT token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ACENT has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ACENT has a market cap of $1.35 million and $3.20 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ACENT

ACENT’s genesis date was November 17th, 2020. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,007,137 tokens. ACENT’s official message board is medium.com/acent-tech. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @acent_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACENT is acent.tech.

ACENT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT (ACE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ACENT has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 120,562,902.365552 in circulation. The last known price of ACENT is 0.01586262 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,767,335.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acent.tech/.”

