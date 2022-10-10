Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACRS opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $123,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,347.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,740,670.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,339,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,735,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,677,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,748,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 933.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 416,946 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

