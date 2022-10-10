Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Raises Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.58. 481,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,322,047. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

