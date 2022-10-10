AddMeFast Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (AMF)

AddMeFast (AMF) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. AddMeFast has a market capitalization of $43.86 million and approximately $22,535.00 worth of AddMeFast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AddMeFast has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One AddMeFast token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003164 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069774 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10666737 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AddMeFast Token Profile

AddMeFast’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. AddMeFast’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,981,248,868 tokens. AddMeFast’s official Twitter account is @tokenamf. AddMeFast’s official website is addmefast.com/amftokenrewards. The Reddit community for AddMeFast is https://reddit.com/r/amftoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AddMeFast’s official message board is medium.com/@amf.token.

Buying and Selling AddMeFast

According to CryptoCompare, “AddMeFast (AMF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AddMeFast has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AddMeFast is 0.00742173 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,481.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://addmefast.com/amftokenrewards.”

