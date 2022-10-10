adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €145.00 by Credit Suisse Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €145.00 ($147.96) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

FRA ADS traded down €6.30 ($6.43) on Monday, hitting €115.56 ($117.92). 1,009,111 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is €149.54 and its 200 day moving average is €171.37. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

