Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.



