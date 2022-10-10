Advocate Group LLC Acquires New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.27. 603,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,631. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

