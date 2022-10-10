Advocate Group LLC Buys New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,000. Intel comprises about 1.5% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Intel by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 138,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 54,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

Intel Trading Down 2.3 %

INTC stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.14. 1,244,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,770,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

