Advocate Group LLC Buys New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 299,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after buying an additional 51,480 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 338,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,881,908. The stock has a market cap of $233.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

