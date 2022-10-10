Advocate Group LLC Buys New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.71.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $223.25. 9,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

