Advocate Group LLC Invests $6.56 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 143,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000. Unilever comprises 1.5% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.9% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 94,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.7% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 706,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,388,000 after purchasing an additional 139,972 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 71,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,331. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

