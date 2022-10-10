Advocate Group LLC Invests $8.17 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,000. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.9% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,749. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.65. The stock has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.