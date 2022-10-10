Advocate Group LLC Makes New $5.32 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $77.90. 117,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,326,940. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

