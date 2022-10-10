Advocate Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.54. 4,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,332. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $241.06.

