Advocate Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after acquiring an additional 381,962 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,096. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.57 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

