Advocate Group LLC Purchases Shares of 41,790 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,790 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Target by 11.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,412,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Target Price Performance
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
