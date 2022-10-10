Advocate Group LLC Takes $3.90 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.21. 22,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.65.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

