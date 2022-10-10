Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

AFMD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. 3,300,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 34.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

