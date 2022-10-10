Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,912 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.65.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.