Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,521 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Okta by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Okta by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Okta by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Okta to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.54.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $52.00. 126,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.