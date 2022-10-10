Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 293 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

Insider Activity

AutoZone Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,578 shares of company stock worth $22,994,191. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded up $53.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,227.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,649.59 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,186.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,117.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $35.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.