Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

IBM traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $118.01. 114,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,749. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average is $132.65. The company has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

