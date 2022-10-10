Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 29,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

CAT stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.21. 117,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,091. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.60 and its 200-day moving average is $196.99. The company has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

