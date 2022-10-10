Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 273.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,939. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

