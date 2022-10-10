Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises 1.3% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 80,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.