Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,815 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 41.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HP by 183.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in HP by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $29,495,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock remained flat at $25.04 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 221,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,705,176. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

