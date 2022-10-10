Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 31.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 26.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 13,575.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 60,683 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 219,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $756,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RRX traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,773. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.30.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

