Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,638,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.26.

Insider Activity

Comerica Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.48. 20,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,634. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.64 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.