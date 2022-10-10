Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,310 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,063 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,896 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 106,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,395 shares of company stock worth $1,993,964 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

