AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AGNC traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. 23,463,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,331,616. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.18. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 12.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -75.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

