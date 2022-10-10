Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.64% of Air Transport Services Group worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $192,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.01%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

