Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.24

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 358753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.