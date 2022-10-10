Algomint 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,500.00 (GOMINT)

Algomint (GOMINT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Algomint has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $12,500.00 worth of Algomint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algomint has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Algomint token can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Algomint Token Profile

Algomint’s genesis date was March 30th, 2022. Algomint’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,057,850 tokens. Algomint’s official Twitter account is @algomint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algomint’s official message board is medium.com/algomint. Algomint’s official website is www.algomint.io. The Reddit community for Algomint is https://reddit.com/r/algomint.

Buying and Selling Algomint

According to CryptoCompare, “Algomint (GOMINT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Algorand platform. Algomint has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Algomint is 0.0244165 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.algomint.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algomint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algomint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algomint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

